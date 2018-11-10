$79.32 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to report sales of $79.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.20 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year sales of $290.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $290.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.92 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $348.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 74.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.90. 463,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,718. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 48.07 and a current ratio of 48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 119.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $580,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,132 shares in the company, valued at $873,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 5,919,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,896,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,569,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 469.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,472,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

