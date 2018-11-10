8Bit Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (8BIT)

8Bit (CURRENCY:8BIT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. One 8Bit coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. 8Bit has a market capitalization of $53,170.00 and $3.00 worth of 8Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8Bit has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006236 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022840 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00306468 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001181 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

8Bit Profile

8Bit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2015. 8Bit’s total supply is 1,467,841 coins. 8Bit’s official website is www.8-bit.ga. 8Bit’s official Twitter account is @8bit_8bit_8bit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 8Bit

8Bit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8Bit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

