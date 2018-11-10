A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

AMRK traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 million, a P/E ratio of -220.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRK. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, major shareholder William A. Richardson purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 265,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

