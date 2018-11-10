AAON, Inc. (AAON) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.13.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $43.26 on Friday. AAON has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). AAON had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Gary D. Fields sold 1,600 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,533 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $236,203.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $943,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

