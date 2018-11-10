ABB (ABB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

ABB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. ABB has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $1,039,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 18.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ABB by 33.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

