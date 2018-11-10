AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Cut by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.4% of Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 94.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.6% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 671.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

