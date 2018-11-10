Aberdeen International (AAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 75000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)
Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.
