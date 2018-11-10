Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Onespan Inc (OSPN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,901 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Onespan worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 242.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 38.7% during the third quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the second quarter valued at $8,255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the second quarter valued at $8,868,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSPN. ValuEngine raised Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Onespan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.06 million, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.76. Onespan Inc has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Onespan had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 282,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $5,000,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 471,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,124 in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

