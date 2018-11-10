ACCO Brands Co. Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $507.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 449,077 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in ACCO Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,560,000 after acquiring an additional 71,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ACCO Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,510,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,298,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 59,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Boris Elisman acquired 6,547 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,542.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 798,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,167,639.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $194,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,001.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $156,253. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

