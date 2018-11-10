Achaogen (AKAO) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAO. BidaskClub cut shares of Achaogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achaogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Achaogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Achaogen from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NASDAQ AKAO traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $2.25. 1,656,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,029. Achaogen has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

