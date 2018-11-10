Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $125.74 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $140.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

