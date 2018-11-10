Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) received a $6.00 target price from stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

ATNM opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.87.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $816,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,269.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 359,205 shares during the period.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

