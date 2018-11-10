Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $78.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.62.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. 34,539,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,550,354. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

