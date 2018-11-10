Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.58-2.58 EPS.

ATVI stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,539,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,354. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.62.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

