Addus Homecare (ADUS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $956.54 million, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.26.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $60,459,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

