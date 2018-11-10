AdHive Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One AdHive token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last week, AdHive has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $74,240.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000307 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000294 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,921,314 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

