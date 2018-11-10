adidas (ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €243.00 ($282.56) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €224.60 ($261.16).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €203.90 ($237.09) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.