Adient (ADNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,756. Adient has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Adient’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

