Adient PLC (ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.45. Adient reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adient has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $84.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 943.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adient by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,411,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.