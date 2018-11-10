Adrian J. G. Coates Acquires 15,000 Shares of JKX Oil and Gas PLC (JKX) Stock

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX) insider Adrian J. G. Coates acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Adrian J. G. Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Adrian J. G. Coates acquired 15,000 shares of JKX Oil and Gas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,450 ($8,428.07).

Shares of JKX stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Friday. JKX Oil and Gas PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.07 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35).

JKX Oil and Gas Company Profile

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, and Slovakia. It has total reserves of approximately 109.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

