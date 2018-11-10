ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.25 Million

Analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report sales of $134.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $523.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.70 million to $524.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $566.70 million, with estimates ranging from $558.40 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $140.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. Bank of America raised shares of ADTRAN from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $407,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $151,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 32.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,795,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 686,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,652,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 13.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 281,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,516. The stock has a market cap of $682.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

