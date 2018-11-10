Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.69

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.69 and last traded at $172.44, with a volume of 30238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.51.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $199,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,616,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,049,000 after buying an additional 116,655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 886,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,296,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,079,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 839,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after buying an additional 49,219 shares in the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

