Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $249,000 in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 55.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $16,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,575,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,793,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,811 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $112,463.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,517. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

