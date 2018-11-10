Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (MCN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 307,377 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 17.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 88.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,570 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

