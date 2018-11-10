Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 6,159 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 696.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In related news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $1,396,390.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

