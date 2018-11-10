Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 461.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,791 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.2% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $58,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,531 shares of company stock valued at $152,749. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

