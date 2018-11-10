AerCap Holdings (AER) Receives $61.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.43.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AerCap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in AerCap by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AerCap by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. AerCap has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.