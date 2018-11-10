AerCap Holdings (AER) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of AerCap worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $167,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at $265,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

