AGF Investments Inc. Buys 84,160 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $108,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 819.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.28.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $185.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $162.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

