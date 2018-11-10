AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$402.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.80 million.

Get AGT Food and Ingredients alerts:

Shares of AGT opened at C$17.70 on Friday. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 12 month low of C$13.00 and a 12 month high of C$22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AGT Food and Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.46%.

AGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AGT Food and Ingredients (AGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/agt-food-and-ingredients-agt-set-to-announce-earnings-on-monday.html.

About AGT Food and Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Bulk Handling and Distribution; and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax, and other specialty seeds.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AGT Food and Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGT Food and Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.