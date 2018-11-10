Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $30,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.64.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

