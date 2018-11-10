Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Decreased by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,224,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,875 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,336,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,265,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,925,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 240,918 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD opened at $159.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $175.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

