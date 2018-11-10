Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a $79.75 rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

AKAM opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $82,686.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $3,910,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,911.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,545 shares of company stock worth $4,567,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 291.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

