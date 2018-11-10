Alan L. Heller Acquires 43,478 Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Stock

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Director Alan L. Heller acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOS opened at $2.59 on Friday. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 164.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEOS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOS. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 165,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

