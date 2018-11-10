Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize therapeutic antibodies. It is developing monoclonal antibodies comprising ALD403, for the prevention of migraine; and Clazakizumab, in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Bothell, Washington. “

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

ALDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDR opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.70. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.22. Equities research analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $105,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,732.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,769.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,922. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $197,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.