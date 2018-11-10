Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Alder Biopharmaceuticals worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Latham sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $335,526.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,897.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,120 shares of company stock worth $1,407,922. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.70. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.22. As a group, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

