Alfa Laval (ALFVF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.93

Media stories about Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alfa Laval earned a news sentiment score of 0.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
Shares of ALFVF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Alfa Laval has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $27.65.
About Alfa Laval
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company's fluid handling systems include automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
