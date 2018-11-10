Media stories about Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alfa Laval earned a news sentiment score of 0.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ALFVF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Alfa Laval has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Get Alfa Laval alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alfa Laval (ALFVF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.93” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/alfa-laval-alfvf-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-93.html.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company's fluid handling systems include automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.