Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $989.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report $989.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.96 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $909.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

ATI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 1,320,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,344. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

In other news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $27,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $79,790. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

