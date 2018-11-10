Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 171.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,312. The company has a market capitalization of $164.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 29.32 and a quick ratio of 29.32. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.