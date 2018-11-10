Allianz (ALV) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €210.54 ($244.81).

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock traded up €4.98 ($5.79) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €192.00 ($223.26). 2,168,274 shares of the stock traded hands. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.