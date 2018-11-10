Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) PT Raised to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.00 to C$43.25 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

AP.UN traded up C$0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.85. The company had a trading volume of 156,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$35.76 and a one year high of C$42.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

