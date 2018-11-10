Alps Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,445,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 764,541 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

NYSE:KNX opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

