Alps Advisors Inc. Has $469,000 Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 158.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETFC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Brent Simonich purchased 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $100,064.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Pizzi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $516,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,795.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

