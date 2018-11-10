Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $468,000 Position in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 246.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

CEIX opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Consol Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CEIX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

