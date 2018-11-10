ALQO (XLQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,282.00

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, ALQO has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $15,282.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALQO alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 277.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00027998 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 57,512,660 coins and its circulating supply is 57,412,659 coins. ALQO’s official website is alqo.org. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN.

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.