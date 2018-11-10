Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,246,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $63.42 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

