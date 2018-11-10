Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 47.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,091.53.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,712.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,121.63 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at $168,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $64,744,896. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

