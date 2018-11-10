American Century Companies Inc. Has $115.24 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 231.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,976 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.95% of Haemonetics worth $115,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Haemonetics by 4,571.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAE opened at $111.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $548,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

