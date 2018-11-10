American Century Companies Inc. Has $123.74 Million Position in Ameren Corp (AEE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $123,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 341,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,618,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,974,000 after buying an additional 50,663 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 134,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. ValuEngine downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

AEE opened at $67.32 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.15.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

