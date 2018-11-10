American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,514 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,626 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Autodesk worth $138,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.3% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.3% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 112.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.74.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

